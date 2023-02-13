Lander Chamber’s Annual Community Awards Luncheon set for March 3rd

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 3 at the Lander Community & Convention Center.

Hosted for more than two decades by the Lander Chamber, the popular annual event is the top local business gathering of the year. The Chamber hands out six awards each year to recognize businesses, individuals, and organizations who have demonstrated longevity, beautification, innovation and creativity, community involvement, and contributions made over a lifetime. In recent years, the Chamber also has given the stage to the Lander Ambassadors to acknowledge one of their members with their Ambassador of the Year Award.



“We don’t hand out these awards lightly,” said Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney. “We take input from the community and balance it with what we know about each recipient. People are truly moved when they find out they’ve won because they know they’re not participation trophies.” Commenting on the Lander Ambassador of the Year Award, Sweeney said, “Although the Ambassadors are no longer officially connected with the Lander Chamber, we thought it was appropriate to honor our longtime relationship with them by letting them recognize their top member at our luncheon. They have done so much for our organization and the community; we’re happy to share the stage with them.”



The speaker for this year’s luncheon will be Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), Fremont County’s lodging tax board and destination marketing organization. “Tourism is a major economic driver in Lander,” said Sweeney, “and the Visitors Council has had great success in marketing Lander and Fremont County, not just as a nice stop on the way to Yellowstone, but as a destination in itself. We thought we’d invite Helen to share these successes with the community in the hope of fostering an appreciation for the crucial role travel and tourism play in Lander’s overall economy.”



Members of the Lander Chamber receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon as a membership benefit. (Some memberships receive more than one. Contact the Lander Chamber at 332-3892 to confirm.) Additional tickets are $30, and guest tickets are available for $35. Table sponsorships are also available. Details on ticket and sponsorship pricing and a registration link are available here.

The Lander Community Awards Luncheon is made possible in part due to GOLD LEVEL sponsors Central Bank & Trust and St. John’s Health – Lander.