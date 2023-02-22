Lander Chamber will recognize community contributors at March 3rd Community Awards Luncheon

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 3 at the Lander Community & Convention Center.



A celebration of the Lander business community and the individuals within it, the luncheon is an annual opportunity to come together in one place to recognize in a public way the efforts of the men and women who put so much time and effort into building their businesses, creating jobs for Fremont County’s residents, supporting the community, and in general making Lander a great place to live, work, and play.

The Anchor Award recognizes longevity and standing the challenge of time. Outstanding business appearance is acknowledged by the Beautification Award. The Rookie of the Year Award honors innovation and creativity. The Spirit of Lander Award recognizes igniting enthusiasm through participation, and the Lifetime Contribution Award honors longstanding commitment to the community. Previous years’ winners are listed on this page on the Lander Chamber’s website. The Chamber also awards the organization’s outgoing board president, and the Lander Ambassadors recognize their Ambassador of the Year.



Speaking at this year’s luncheon will be Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), Fremont County’s lodging tax board and destination marketing organization. “Situated as it is along one of the most popular thoroughfares to Yellowstone and Grand Teton,” said Lander Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney, “Lander’s economy relies heavily on tourism. More and more, however, travelers are choosing to linger in Lander a bit longer when they find out what our area has to offer. We’ve invited Helen to share the successful marketing strategies the WRVC has employed to attract more travelers to Lander and how that impacts our local economy.”



Members of the Lander Chamber receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon as a membership benefit. (Some memberships receive more than one. Contact the Lander Chamber at 332-3892 to confirm.) Additional tickets are $30, and guest tickets are available for $35. Table sponsorships are also available. Details on ticket and sponsorship pricing and a registration link are available here.

The Lander Community Awards Luncheon is made possible in part due to GOLD LEVEL sponsors Central Bank & Trust and St. John’s Health – Lander.