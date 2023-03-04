Lander Chamber 2023 Community Award recipients announced, honored Friday; ‘Spirit of Lander’ award presented by First Lady Gordon

Recipients of the 2023 Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. h/t Vince Tropea

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 3 at the Lander Community and Convention Center, honoring various businesses and individuals for their contributions to the town of Lander.

Awards are given to recognize longevity, beautification, innovation/creativity, community involvement, and contributions over a lifetime, and the Lander Ambassadors also recognize one of their members with its Ambassador of the Year award.

This year’s awards and winners included:

  • Beautification Award (For outstanding business appearance) – Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking
Scott and Lesley Robeson accept the Beautification Award. h/t Vince Tropea
Scott and Lesley Robeson. h/t Vince Tropea

  • Rookie of the Year Award (For innovation and creativity) – Anam Cara Caregiving
Anam Cara Caregiving founder Sarah Wilzbacher accepts the award. h/t Vince Tropea
Anam Cara Caregiving crew. h/t Vince Tropea

  • Lander Ambassador of the Year – Bob Tipton
Brian Rohrbacher introduces Ambassador of the Year Bob Tipton. h/t Vince Tropea
Bob Tipton and Brian Rohrbacher. h/t Vince Tropea

  • Past President (Recognizes service and dedication to the Lander Chamber of Commerce) – Eric Andrews
Eric Andrews, Partner, Summit West CPA Group, and 5 year Chamber Board member. h/t Vince Tropea

  • Anchor Award (For surviving the challenge of time) – Allen’s Diamond 4 Ranch
Jim Allen and daughter Jessie accept the award. h/t Vince Tropea
Jim and Jessie Allen. h/t Vince Tropea

  • Lifetime Contribution Award: Rick Fagnant
Rick Fagnant, Lifetime Contribution Award. h/t Vince Tropea
Rick Fagnant, Lifetime Contribution Award. h/t Vince Tropea



When it was time for the Spirit of Lander Award, most attendees were in for a surprise when Sweeney announced that Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon would be the one giving out the award, which this year went to Deanna Trumble.

First Lady Gordon shared personal stories of working with Trumble, who is the regional director of her Wyoming Hunger Initiative, and went on to name some of the many ways she has contributed to the lander community of the years.

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon presents Trumble the award. h/t Vince Tropea
First Lady Jennie Gordon and Deanna Trumble. h/t Vince Tropea


To close out the afternoon celebrations, keynote speaker Helen Wilson, the Executive Director for the Wind River Visitors Council, highlighted some of the many projects the Council has accomplished in her time there, such as the CDT Gateway Community designation, last summer’s van life and overlanding event, work with the Journal of Lost Time, and many more.

Wilson also teased some upcoming projects as well, including potential way-finding signage in Lander for tourists, map/trail signage at the Bus Loop, a video display at the Chamber building, and a filmed fly fishing series that aims to promote the beauty of the area.

Stay up to date with the WRVC and County 10 here.

To view all past Community Award recipients, click here.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

