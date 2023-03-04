Lander Chamber 2023 Community Award recipients announced, honored Friday; ‘Spirit of Lander’ award presented by First Lady Gordon

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 3 at the Lander Community and Convention Center, honoring various businesses and individuals for their contributions to the town of Lander.

Awards are given to recognize longevity, beautification, innovation/creativity, community involvement, and contributions over a lifetime, and the Lander Ambassadors also recognize one of their members with its Ambassador of the Year award. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea Board Director President Ann Espinosa recognized the various board members and their contributions. h/t Vince Tropea Lander Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney once again acted as the luncheon host. h/t Vince Tropea





This year’s awards and winners included:

Beautification Award (For outstanding business appearance) – Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking

Scott and Lesley Robeson accept the Beautification Award. h/t Vince Tropea Scott and Lesley Robeson. h/t Vince Tropea

Rookie of the Year Award (For innovation and creativity) – Anam Cara Caregiving

Anam Cara Caregiving founder Sarah Wilzbacher accepts the award. h/t Vince Tropea Anam Cara Caregiving crew. h/t Vince Tropea

Lander Ambassador of the Year – Bob Tipton

Brian Rohrbacher introduces Ambassador of the Year Bob Tipton. h/t Vince Tropea Bob Tipton and Brian Rohrbacher. h/t Vince Tropea

Past President (Recognizes service and dedication to the Lander Chamber of Commerce) – Eric Andrews

Eric Andrews, Partner, Summit West CPA Group, and 5 year Chamber Board member. h/t Vince Tropea

Anchor Award (For surviving the challenge of time) – Allen’s Diamond 4 Ranch

Jim Allen and daughter Jessie accept the award. h/t Vince Tropea Jim and Jessie Allen. h/t Vince Tropea

Lifetime Contribution Award: Rick Fagnant

Rick Fagnant, Lifetime Contribution Award. h/t Vince Tropea Rick Fagnant, Lifetime Contribution Award. h/t Vince Tropea





When it was time for the Spirit of Lander Award, most attendees were in for a surprise when Sweeney announced that Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon would be the one giving out the award, which this year went to Deanna Trumble.

First Lady Gordon shared personal stories of working with Trumble, who is the regional director of her Wyoming Hunger Initiative, and went on to name some of the many ways she has contributed to the lander community of the years. Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon presents Trumble the award. h/t Vince Tropea First Lady Jennie Gordon and Deanna Trumble. h/t Vince Tropea



To close out the afternoon celebrations, keynote speaker Helen Wilson, the Executive Director for the Wind River Visitors Council, highlighted some of the many projects the Council has accomplished in her time there, such as the CDT Gateway Community designation, last summer’s van life and overlanding event, work with the Journal of Lost Time, and many more.

Wilson also teased some upcoming projects as well, including potential way-finding signage in Lander for tourists, map/trail signage at the Bus Loop, a video display at the Chamber building, and a filmed fly fishing series that aims to promote the beauty of the area.

Stay up to date with the WRVC and County 10 here.

To view all past Community Award recipients, click here.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!