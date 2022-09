(Lander, WY) – Snow Deep Designs in Lander celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Septemer 17, and made sure to ring in the occasion in style.

Attendees were greeted with live music from the Dystopians, refreshments, a photo booth from Emily Felsheim, live painting from artist Noelle Weimann, a social activist print station, free mystery bags, and much more.

Check out some photos from the celebration below.

Snow Deep Designs owner Dannine Donaho. h/t Vince Tropea photo The Dystopians. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo