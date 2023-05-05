Lander Brewfest to feature 33 brewers from 6 states

(Lander, WY) – It may be known as “The Best Little Brewfest in the West,” but it’s getting bigger every year.



Lander Brewfest will feature 33 breweries and cideries in 2023, the most ever. Coming primarily from all over Wyoming, brewers also will be traveling to Lander from Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and South Dakota. “Every year we try to feature more breweries and more kinds of beer, too,” said Owen Sweeney, CEO of the Lander Chamber of Commerce, which is entering its third decade as host and organizer of the popular craft beer festival. “Two cideries also will be joining us this year, one from Jackson and the other from Bozeman,” said Sweeney. “Our Brewfest Coordinator Carlos Solis is doing a tremendous job,” he said.

For those wishing to avoid the ticket lines on the days of the festival, online purchase of one-day and weekend passes is available. One-day passes are $50, and weekend passes are $75. The event will be hosted on June 9 and 10 on the grounds of the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and Museum of the American West located at 1443 W Main Street in Lander.

A special thank you to all our sponsors!

For links to our sponsor’s sites, click here.