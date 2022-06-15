Lander Brewfest podcast with Jerrad and Charene featuring Accomplice Brewing, a crowler conversation

( Lander, WY) – The “Beer for Breakfast” podcast has made a return for Lander Brewfest 2022. This beer-cast features a brewery that has two locations in the state and a nice catalogue of brews, Accomplice Brewing. Accomplice just won an award at the International Beer Festival for their Krimson King Ember Lager.

Victor is well thought of in the brewers world, and continues to produce solid Wyoming craft beer. Take a listen to this fun segment and find out more on what “crowlers” are ( if you don’t know already) and check out some of the great brews.

Jerrad and Charene with Victor from Accomplice

Thank you to the Lander Chamber of Commerce for all the hard work involved in the brewfest.

Cheers!