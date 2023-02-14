Lander boys continue their quest for a southwest title, while Lady Tigers drop a pair at home

(Lander, WY) – In front of the home crowd, the Lander Tigers improved their conference play to 4-1 for the season with one quad game left to play after securing victories against Mountain View and Pinedale. The Lady Tigers fell in both match-ups but showed effort and fight.

The Lady Tigers took on Mountain View on Friday. The first half had Mountain View figuring out how to pull away after only scoring 24 points and having only a 10-point lead heading into the half. The Lady Tigers in the second half scored 15 points while Mountain View gained 29 points to earn the 53-29 victory. Adelyn Anderson lead the way for Lander with 11 points.

If any game was an indicator of how the 3A West could look when the regional tournament comes around, look no further than Lander Valley vs Mountain View. After having the lead for most of the game, Mountain View scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime. During overtime, Brenon Stauffenberg connected on five free throws to help the Tigers pull away in the end with a score of 50-46. Parker Sixby scored 14 points to help lead the Tigers to the win, and Bennet Washburn was right behind scoring 12.

Saturday saw a second straight game at home against Pinedale. The game saw a good fight from the Lady Tigers, scoring double-digits every quarter. However, the Lady Wranglers ended with the win. The final score was 65-45. Multiple players got opportunities to see varsity minutes, including Jamie Shoyo-Ferris, who put up seven points and four rebounds in the game. Megan Winfield led the scoring with 13 in the game.

The Tigers boys needed a win against the Wranglers if they wanted to stay in the race for the 3A Southwest title. The Tigers were able to come up on the winning side after scoring double-digit points in every quarter, including 25 in the third to pull away and win 67-47. Stauffenberg led the way with 24 points, and Abe Lopez added another 21 points in the win.

The boys sit with a record of 12-6 on the season 4-1 in quad-play. The Lady Tigers are 4-13 and 0-5 in conference play. Lander will host their final two games of the season this coming Friday and Saturday. Friday will be Senior Night when they take on Thermopolis. The girls tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m. Saturday will have Lander hosting Worland beginning at 2:30 for the girls and 4 p.m. for the boys.

County 10 will have coverage of all the games live on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., and also streaming video on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook page.

Catch last week’s action below!

Lander vs Mountain View.

Lander vs Pinedale

