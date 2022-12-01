Lander Biz Show: Wyoming Catholic College

(Lander, WY) – Each week, the Lander Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Owen Sweeney help us learn more about a Lander-area business on the KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Lander Biz Show.

This week, host Vince Tropea chatted with Joseph G. Susanka, Vice President of Advancement, and Richard Rollino, CFO, for the Wyoming Catholic College (WCC).

Rollino and Susanka discussed recent college acquisitions, the economic benefits the college provides to the community, tax “misconceptions,” and general happenings at the WCC.

Check out the full Lander Biz interview below, and tune in to KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM every Thursday at 5:30 PM to listen as well!



