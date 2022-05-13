Lander Biz Show: Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel continues to bounce back strong

Jerrad Anderson

(Lander, WY) – Marketing Director Jamie Williams from the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel joined Lander Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Owen Sweeney and KOVE’s Jerrad Anderson on the most recent Lander Biz Show.

Williams chats about how the Shoshone Rose is bouncing back after a COVID-19 forced closure, several events they’re hosting and details about a busy summer events schedule for the Lander and Fort Washakie areas.

Catch the entire show in the player below and listen for the Lander Biz Show on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Thursday’s at 5:20 p.m.

