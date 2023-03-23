Lander Biz Show: Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
Owen Sweeney, Lander Chamber Executive Director, and Brian Le Jambre, the Vice President Branch Manager for the Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. h/t Vince Tropea

(Lander, WY)– Each week the Lander Chamber of Commerce presents the Lander Biz show, which airs on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and can be found online with the County 10 Podcast.

This week on the The Lander Biz Show, Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney has brought along Brian Le Jambre, the Vice President Branch Manager for the Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.

Le Jambre discussed a number of topics, including the difference between banks and credit unions, how current national banking issues may or may not have local effects, fraud, how to protect your money, and some of the awesome community involvement Meridian Trust is a part of.

Check out the full Lander Biz interview below, and tune in to KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM every Thursday at 5:30 PM to listen as well!


