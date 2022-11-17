Lander Biz Show: Lander Children’s Museum Business After Hours taking place tonight

Vince Tropea
Lander Chamber of Commerce Director Owen Sweeney, Cindy Coyne, the Programs Coordinator for the Lander Children’s Museum, and Lander Biz Show host Vince Tropea. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – Each week, the Lander Chamber of Commerce allows us to learn more about a Lander-area business on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM.

This week, host Vince Tropea chatted with Cindy Coyne, the Programs Coordinator for the Lander Children’s Museum.

Coyne Stopped by to talk about all of the amazing things going on at the museum (including a new tradition called “Cows On Main,” which you’ll have to tune into the interview to find more about), her passion for STEAM teaching, and tonight’s Business After Hours.

The full Lander Biz Show interview with Coyne and Sweeney is below.

