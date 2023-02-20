Lander basketball puts on a show for senior night

(Lander, WY) – It was the final two home games on for the Lady Tiger and Tiger boys last Friday and Saturday. Friday was senior night for Lander where they would face off against Thermopolis and put on a show for the home crowd.

The Lady Tigers were looking for their first win since beating Wind River at the Big Horn Classic all the way back in January, with scoring from Megan Winfield and Adelyn Anderson. The Lady Tigers pulled away against the Lady Bobcats in the fourth with 26 points to win 53-27. Winfield led the way with 16 points, and Anderson scored 12 in the win.

The Tigers boys really put on a display where they were all gas and no brakes. Every quarter, Lander scored double-digit points with Brenon Stauffenberg and Abe Lopez leading the scoring. Seven Tigers scored in the 74-32 victory. Lopez led the scoring with 24 points followed by Stauffenberg with 19.

Saturday was the final time Lander would get to play in front of the hometown crowd. In the final cross-quad game of the year, they would face off against Worland. The Lady Tigers’ defense it would help play a huge factor in the win. They would hold the Lady Warriors to a single point in the first and six total in the first half. The second half saw a comeback attempt by Worland however, the Lander scored when they needed to and earned their second win in a row 37-25. Winfield led the scoring with 11 points.

The boys’ game saw a back-and-forth fight between the Warriors and the Tigers. Heading into the final fourth quarter, it was 40-37 in favor of the Warriors. The fourth quarter saw the Tigers struggling with turnovers and empty possessions. That three points from Worland turned into a 19-point deficit, in the end, is a final of 62-43. Stauffenberg scored 13 in the loss with Lopez behind with 11.

Lander has one more regular season game left before the regional tournament next weekend. They will travel to Lyman to take on the Eagles. The boy’s contest has seeding implications with a number one seed from the southwest alive. County 10 will have coverage with dates and times to be determined. Stay tune here on the website and our twitter page.

Relive the action from last weekend’s games below.

Lander vs Thermopolis (Part 1)

Lander vs Thermopolis (Part 2)

Lander vs Worland

