Lander art teacher recognized as national NAEA Crayola Creativity Ambassador

(Lander, WY) – Courtney Widhalm, an art teacher at Gannett Peak Elementary and Baldwin Creek Elementary, was recently selected as an National Art Education Association (NAEA) Crayola Creativity Ambassador, one of 75 candidates chosen from across the country, from a pool of over 175. Courtney Widhalm, NAEA Crayola Creativity Ambassador

As part of this recognition, Widhalm will receive and contribute insights and support on engaging colleagues in creative teaching strategies.

“I feel honored that I was selected to be a Crayola Creativity Ambassador by the National Arts Education Association,” Widhalm commented.

“I look forward to this leadership position; specifically, learning how to engage my colleagues in creative teaching strategies and ways to cultivate a creative leadership team within my learning community.”

Megan Park, Gannett Peak Assistant Principal, commented that she was very pleased with Widhalm’s accomplishment.

“We are very excited for Courtney and look forward to the exciting opportunity that is being offered to our arts department alongside her recognition. Courtney is a highly creative and engaging educator. She pushes herself to take new challenges in ways that enhance what is happening in the classroom.

“Our students and the community benefit from Courtney’s high caliber professional skill set and her dedication to continual growth,” Park added.

Widhalm’s work as a Creativity Ambassador will culminate with the nationwide launch of Crayola Creativity Week, taking place January 23-29, 2023.