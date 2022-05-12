Lander approves open container permits for three upcoming events

The Lander City Council has approved three open container permits for local events coming up in June.

Two of the events are scheduled for June 4.

The Maverick Restaurant and Lounge will be hosting a street dance 7-11 p.m. June 4 on North Eighth Street, from Main Street to the alley. Two bands will perform during the event, which will serve as a kickoff for this year’s summer live bands series, according to the open container permit application.

The other June 4 event is a street fair scheduled for 5-9 p.m. in the 200 block of Lincoln Street. The City of Lander and the Lander Art District are co-hosting the event, which will feature live bands, vendor booths, food trucks, and activities.

The third open container permit approved this week was for the Silver Spur Lanes Second Annual Car Show, which is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at 1290 Main Street. There is no entry fee for the event, which will feature live music and food. All cars and trucks are welcome.