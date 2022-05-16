Lander and Riverton High School soccer both heading to state

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander and Riverton High School soccer concluded their seasons over the weekend. Lander would travel south to Mountain View; while Riverton hosted two teams.

The Lady Tigers were the second seed heading to Friday’s match against the Buffalos. The Lady Tigers did manage to get a 3-1 victory and locked up the second seed with a win. The Lander boys complete a shutout winning 2-0. The Tigers would lock a state playoff berth as either the three or four seed.

Riverton hosted Pink Night on Friday against Douglas. After Douglas struck first, Riverton made sure to take a lead that they would not relinquish. The Lady Wolverines won 5-3 to secure the number one seed at the next state tournament. Riverton boys had the two seed entering the game against Douglas and winning would help go a long way. However, Riverton was not able to generate a goal as they fell 2-0 against the Bearcats and fall to the number three seed in the east.

On Saturday, it would be a sweep for Riverton on Senior Day. The RHS girls would honor three seniors to win 4-0 and conclude an undefeated conference season. The Wolverines honored nine seniors and won 2-0.