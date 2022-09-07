Lander and Riverton battle Montana teams at the Border Wars

(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton and Lander Valley volleyball competed in Cody over the weekend against teams from Montana. Riverton and Lander would grab four total wins between the two squads. This was the second tournament that both teams attended this season with plenty of competition left.

Here’s how the team faired in Cody this last weekend.

Riverton (2-2)

Defeated by Laurel 3-2; 18-25, 25-28, 26-24, 15-9

Victory against Hardin 3-1; 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18

Victory against Lockwood 3-0; 25-21, 27-25, 25-15

Defeated by Billings Central 3-2; 25-13, 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12

Lander (1-3)

Defeated by Hardin 3-1; 25-17, 19-25, 25-7, 26-24

Defeated by Billings Central 3-1; 29-27, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18

Victory against Custer County 3-0; 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Defeated by Lockwood 3-2; 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11

Lander and Riverton will square off on September 8 in Lander at the Bob Carey Memorial Field House. The match will start at 6 p.m.