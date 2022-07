A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lovell, WY) – The Lander 12U All-Star team placed 1st this past Saturday at the All-Stars and Stripes Tournament in Lovell.

They won all four of their games, and in the final game, went into extra innings in triple-digit heat for a 13-12 win against the Mustangs.

Way to go! 🎉⚾️