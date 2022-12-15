Land Biz Show: White Heart Foundation Business After Hours taking place tonight

(Lander, WY) – Each week, the Lander Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Owen Sweeney help us learn more about a Lander-area business on the award-winning KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Lander Biz Show.

This week, host Vince Tropea chatted with Ryan Sawtelle, founder and Executive Director of the White Heart Foundation, a project that brings Veterans to Lander for a mental health program which utilizes eco-adventure therapy.

Sawtelle and the White Heart Foundation are in town tonight for Business After Hours at the Coalter Loft (above Gannett Grill), from 5:30-7pm, where folks will get a chance to learn more, and hear from Project Guardian mentor and leader Corporal Jed Morgan.

Folks are asked to also consider bringing an unwrapped new toy for the Marine Toys for Tots program to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

The full Lander Biz interview with Sawtelle and Sweeney is below.