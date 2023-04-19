Lady Wolverines score 13 goals; Wolverines hold a draw against Evanston

(Evanston, WY) – In another match that was delayed by weather, Riverton made the long road trip down to Evanston where snow still made an appearance. The Lady Wolverines had a big scoring day, while the Wolverines had a draw against the Red Devils.

It would be the Riverton boys that would start the doubleheader. In the second minute of the match, Jackson Larson scored from 19 yards out to give the Wolverines an early 1-0. Evanston responded just two minutes later. Both teams wouldn’t score again forcing overtime. Nothing came out of it and the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Lady Wolverines capped off the doubleheader and came out of the gates swinging. The Lady Wolverines scored nine goals in the first half holding Evanston to just one. The second half saw similar results, putting up four more goals and holding Evanston again to just one. The final score would be 13-2. Cami Pasket led the scoring with four goals, Mya Noseep scored a hat trick in the first half, and Jordan Anderson had three goals as well in the match with many more Lady Wolverines scoring.

Advertisement

Riverton, last Friday and Saturday, took on Star Valley and Jackson. The Lady Wolverines would go 2-0 winning 4-2 against Star Valley and 3-1 against Jackson. The Wolverines won 2-1 against Star Valley and fell 4-0 against Jackson.

The Lady Wolverines have improved to 9-0 on the season while the Riverton boys are 2-4-3 on the season. Riverton soccer will be back home this Friday and Saturday when they host Natrona (Friday) and Kelly Walsh (Saturday).