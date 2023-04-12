Lady Wolverines improved to 6-0; Wolverines fall to Rock Springs

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton soccer had to wait an extra few days to take the field in their home opener against Rock Springs. The games would be low-scoring affairs with the Lady Wolverines looking to keep their undefeated season alive while the boy’s team was looking for just their second win of the season.

The girls started the double-header with the one vs two teams in the western conference standings. The way the contest was going, it was going to be a low-scoring match. The Lady Wolverines would have to fight for every attempt on goal. With the way they played, one shot was bound to hit the back of the net.

In the 23rd minute of the match, Macee Brown took advantage of a Rock Springs miscue and scored giving the Lady Wolverines the 1-0. The defense for Riverton was also a big factor, stopping multiple opportunities. Ayanna Mejorado would get multiple saves in the win as well. In the end, the final would be 1-0 giving the Lady Wolverines an overall record of 6-0 and remain undefeated in conference play at 3-0.

Cilia Mejorado gains control of the soccer ball against Rock Springs (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Olivia Bradley passes the ball off to her teammate against Rock Springs. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Macee Brown scores the lone goal of the match in the win against Rock Springs. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

The boys contest would fair differently for Riverton. The Tigers of Rock Springs would control possession for most of the contest. The Wolverines would have opportunities here and there, but could not generate a tally on the scoreboard. Rock Springs scored in the 16th minute of the match and then again in the 45th minute. Riverton couldn’t connect on a shot and fell 2-0 in the match. The Wolverines drop to 1-3-2 overall on the season and 0-3 in conference play. Hunter Stalsgaver passes to a team with the Wolveriens on the attack. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Rylee Murray makes a great save agaisnt Rock Springs. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Ruger Stowell looks to stop a Rock Springs player on the attack. ( h/t Wyatt Burichka)

Riverton will host another conference match on Friday against Star Valley. Times are set for 3 p.m. for the girls and 5 p.m. for the boys.