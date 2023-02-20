Lady Wolverines fall to Kelly Walsh in Overtime

Three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt by Riverton junior Paizley Jackson sent the game into overtime with the score knotted at 41. Jackson attempted to tie the game with the Lady Wolverines trailing 41-38 with 18 seconds left in regulation, but tallied the three from the line instead.
The shots sent the Saturday afternoon game with Kelly Walsh into overtime, but the Lady Trojans pulled away in the extra period for a 55-45 win.
It was almost a breakthrough day for head coach Travis McIntosh and his girls, but it fell short in the four-minute extra period with Kelly Walsh rolling 14-4 to win the game.
The loss coupled with a 53-39 loss on Friday at Rock Springs leaves the Lady Wolverines looking for their first quad win next weekend when they travel to Cody to face the unbeaten, top-ranked Cody Lady Broncs in the regular season finale.
Jackson tallied 25 points, including three 3-pointers and an impressive 10-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line to lead Riverton.
She was the leading scorer on Friday as well with 13 points. Macey Brown had 11, including a trio of 3-point shots.
Riverton 9 12 5 15 4 – 45
Kelly Walsh 10 9 15 7 14 – -55
Riverton – Olivia Bradley 1-4 1, Macey Brown (2) 0-0 6, McAye Fegler (1) 2-4 5, Hailey Engstrom 3 2-2 8, Paizley Jackson 3 (3) 10-13 25. Totals 6 (6) 15-23 45
Kelly Walsh – Davila 1 (2) 2-2 10, Alberts (1) 4-10 7, Carruth 4 2-6 10, L’Ami 2 0-0 4, Eskew (3) 2-2 11, Browning 2 0-2 4, Van Houten 2 0-0 4, Hill 1 0-0 2, Green 1-2 1, Cardenas 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 (6) 11-24 55
Rock Springs 18 3 20 12 – 53
Riverton 11 15 9 4 – 39
Rock Springs – Bider 3-6 3, Anderson 1 (4) 1-2 15, Ulebb 2 3-4 7, Asay 2 3-8 7, Brewster 1 1-2 3, Hanson 1 (1) 0-0 5, Harris 3 7-10 13. Totals 7 (5) 18-32 53
Riverton – Bradley 1-2 1, Brown 1 (3) 0-0 11, Judd 4 0-0 8, Watu Cloud Horse 1 0-0 2, Engstron 1 0-0 2, Jackson 3 (2) 3-4 13. Totals 10 (5) 4-6 39