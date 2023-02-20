Lady Wolverines fall to Kelly Walsh in Overtime

Three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt by Riverton junior Paizley Jackson sent the game into overtime with the score knotted at 41. Jackson attempted to tie the game with the Lady Wolverines trailing 41-38 with 18 seconds left in regulation, but tallied the three from the line instead. The RHS ESPN team at the Kelly Walsh game {h/t Randy Tucker}

The shots sent the Saturday afternoon game with Kelly Walsh into overtime, but the Lady Trojans pulled away in the extra period for a 55-45 win.

It was almost a breakthrough day for head coach Travis McIntosh and his girls, but it fell short in the four-minute extra period with Kelly Walsh rolling 14-4 to win the game.

Advertisement

The loss coupled with a 53-39 loss on Friday at Rock Springs leaves the Lady Wolverines looking for their first quad win next weekend when they travel to Cody to face the unbeaten, top-ranked Cody Lady Broncs in the regular season finale. Hailey Englstrom looked for an opening – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Jackson tallied 25 points, including three 3-pointers and an impressive 10-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line to lead Riverton.

She was the leading scorer on Friday as well with 13 points. Macey Brown had 11, including a trio of 3-point shots. Ella Judd picked up her dribble against the Kelly Walsh defense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton 9 12 5 15 4 – 45

Advertisement

Kelly Walsh 10 9 15 7 14 – -55

Riverton – Olivia Bradley 1-4 1, Macey Brown (2) 0-0 6, McAye Fegler (1) 2-4 5, Hailey Engstrom 3 2-2 8, Paizley Jackson 3 (3) 10-13 25. Totals 6 (6) 15-23 45

Kelly Walsh – Davila 1 (2) 2-2 10, Alberts (1) 4-10 7, Carruth 4 2-6 10, L’Ami 2 0-0 4, Eskew (3) 2-2 11, Browning 2 0-2 4, Van Houten 2 0-0 4, Hill 1 0-0 2, Green 1-2 1, Cardenas 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 (6) 11-24 55

Advertisement

Rock Springs 18 3 20 12 – 53

Riverton 11 15 9 4 – 39

Rock Springs – Bider 3-6 3, Anderson 1 (4) 1-2 15, Ulebb 2 3-4 7, Asay 2 3-8 7, Brewster 1 1-2 3, Hanson 1 (1) 0-0 5, Harris 3 7-10 13. Totals 7 (5) 18-32 53

Advertisement

Riverton – Bradley 1-2 1, Brown 1 (3) 0-0 11, Judd 4 0-0 8, Watu Cloud Horse 1 0-0 2, Engstron 1 0-0 2, Jackson 3 (2) 3-4 13. Totals 10 (5) 4-6 39