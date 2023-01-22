Lady Wolverines Drop a Pair

It was a weekend of possibilities for the Lady Wolverines but they were unable to keep the lead on Friday and dropped a pair of games to move to 1-12 on the season.

Friday Riverton fell to visiting Rock Springs 38-28 then dropped a 51-29 decision to Kelly Walsh in Casper on Friday. McKaye Fegler drove by a Tiger defender – {h/t John Griffith}

The weekend losses extended Riverton’s winless streak to nine with a tough contest coming later in the week against Cheyenne East in Laramie County.

Paizley Jackson had the hot hand early on Friday for Riverton, connecting on a trio of 3-point shots in the opening period that build a 12-11 Riverton advantage at the end of the first quarter. Wetu Cloud Horse put up a shot – {h/t John Griffith}

The lead didn’t last behind a much slower-scoring second period. Riverton cut down on turnovers in the opening period with point guard Olivia Bradley taking the ball to center court rather than a wing and getting the Lady Wolverines into their half court set with fewer stolen entry passes. Rylee Johnson moved against a Rock Springs defender – {h/t John Griffith}

Even with fewer turnovers in the opening half, it was tough to get close-range shots for Riverton against an athletic Rock Springs defense. Riverton hit just three 2-point shots on the game.

Riverton trailed 24-18 at the half, but couldn’t regroup behind a slower-paced second half by both teams.

Taeyln Leseberg was challenged on a shot – {h/t John Griffith}

Jackson led Riverton with 14 points on four 3-pointers and perfect free throw shooting in two attempts.

As a team, Riverton converted 7 of 10 from the line. Olivia Bradley passed the ball – {h/t John Griffith}

Riverton 12 6 7 3 – 28

Rock Springs 11 13 10 4 – 38

Riverton – Olivia Bradley 1 0-0 2, Ella Judd 0-2 0, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 4-5 8, Taeyln Leseberg (1) 1-1 4, Paizley Jackson (4) 2-2 14. Totals 3 (5) 7-10 28

Rock Springs – Bider 1 1-1 3, Nandrup 2-2 2, Anderson (3) 0-0 9, Webb 2-5 2, Asay 3 1-2 7, Brewster (1) 2-4 5, Manson 1 (1) 0-3 5, Harris 2 1-5 5. Totals 7 (5) 9-22 38

