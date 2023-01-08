Lady Wolverines 0-3 in Capital City

It was a long three-day weekend for the Lady Wolverines in Cheyenne at the James Johnson Winter Classic. Riverton fell 57-31 to host Cheyenne Central to open the tournament then dropped a 43-26 decision to Wheatland on Friday before falling 62-34 to Natrona County.

The losses leave the Lady Wolverines at 1-8 overall with another road trip to Cheyenne next Friday to play East before returning home Saturday to face a very good Cody squad.

Riverton had their chances with Wheatland, trailing just 22-19 with 4:11 remaining in the third period after a long-range 2-point shot by McKaye Fegler.

Moments later, Lady Bulldog Brinley Heisoth hit the floor hard, with her head bouncing off the hardwood, and a 10-minute delay ensued as training staff and coaches assisted her. She was taken behind the Wheatland bench where Cheyenne EMS evaluated her.

Play resumed with 2:34 remaining in the third period and Wheatland rolled, ending a 14-1 run early in the final period.

Wheatland’s Kacey Otero highlight the run with her third 3-pointer of the game.

Riverton led the game early by a 9-6 margin after the opening period, but couldn’t hold it.

Paizley Jackson paced Riverton with 10 points.