Lady Tigers fall in shootout; Tigers fall against Green River

(Lander, WY) – Another home game was slated for Lander Valley soccer Tuesday afternoon when they hosted Green River, who dropped in the 3A ranks this season. There were a total of 11 goals made in the girls game alone. The boys match was a one goal game.

Immediately in the fifth minute of the match, Delaney Sulivan scored the first goal of the match for Lander to give them a 1-0 lead. Sulivan scored her second goal in the ninth minute of the match. Also in the ninth minute, Green River would get on the scoreboard. The Lady Wolves would then score on as scoring run making goals in the 11,13, and 17 minutes to make the score 4-1. The 22 minutes would see Lander with another goal with Sulivan earning the hat trick. Green River would make one more goal before the end of the half in the 32 minutes. The halftime score was 5-3. Abbi Dixon plays defense against Green River (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Georgia Chance keeps possession of the ball in the final minute of the match against Green River. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

In the 42 minute mark of the match, Lander cut the lead down to one from Ella Stanbury. Another goal from Lander by Blue Blackburn was scored in the 56 minute mark to help tie to the contest. However, at 66-minutes, the game-sealing goal was scored for Green River. The Lady Tigers would fall 6-5.

Advertisement

The Lander boys contest would be a one-scored goal affair. After a scoreless first half from both teams, the 59 minute timestamp would be the lone score of the match for Green River. The Tigers had chances, but couldn’t capitalize in the end. Calum Wheeler performs the free kick. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Colton Laird look for a scoring opportunity. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Cody Elliot drop kicks the ball after making a save. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

The Lady Tigers are now 2-3 on the season and the Tigers are 1-4. The Tigers will start the first of multiple games on the road over the next few weeks on Friday. Lander will be in Powell after playing them last Saturday.