Lady Tigers basketball assistant coach steps into the head coach role

(Fremont County, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Lady Tigers basketball program did not have to go far to find their next head coach. Melinda Cox will lead the Lady Tigers starting this upcoming season. Previously, she coached the junior varsity squad and was the top assistant for the varsity team under Serol Stauffenberg.

This will be the first opportunity that Cox will have as a head coach. “It’s a privilege. We have worked hard to get Lander girl’s basketball to where it is right now. It was left in a good way with a lot of kids returning and coming to the program this upcoming season,” she said. “Lander has my heart. I’m involved with the community and I love the kids.”

The Lady Tigers had their best regular season last year, winning 20 games, including 19 in a row before the regional championship and a fourth-place finish at state. “We have a lot of potential within this program and within our community,” Cox said. “I’m really looking forward to optimizing the girls potential to play at the next level on the court and as a person.”

The Lady Tigers take a timeout to game plan in the first round of the 2022 3A High School Girls State basketball tournament. h/t Jerrad Anderson

The Lady Tigers have been known for their strong defense over the last few seasons. This year Cox will emphasize the offense. “We are going to work on more ways to get to the basket.”

The Lady Tigers will continue their off-season training in preparation for the new year. County 10 will have coverage of all Lander basketball action this winter.