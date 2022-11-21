Lady Rustlers finished seventh at the national tournament

(West Plains, MO) – It’s the best finish in program history for Central Wyoming College. The Lady Rustlers played Trinity Valley Community College for seventh place at the National Junior College Athletic AssociationN (NJCAA) tournament. Coming into the tournament the Rustlers were ranked nine while that Lady Cardinals were the seventh seed.

The Lady Rustlers would go on to win the first set 25-22. Going on into the second set the Lady Rustlers would win 25-23. The Lady Rustlers then would fall in the third set 25-21 to Trinity Valley. In the fourth set Trinity Valley also took the win with a score of 25-20. Sending it to the fifth set the Lady Rustlers would win 15-9.

The Lady Rustlers would win the match and take seventh in the NJCAA National Tournament. It’s the highest finish that Central Wyoming College has ever had in the program. Alicja Jaryszek led the team with eighteen kills. Brinely Smith with fifteen kills and Marin Freeland with ten kills. Haruka Sugimoto finished the match with 39 digs.