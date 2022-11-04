Lady Rustlers advance to Region IX championship match after victory against Northeastern Junior College

(Casper, WY) – The fifth ranked Lady Rustlers have done it again. For the second straight year, Central Wyoming College will play for the Region IX championship after defeating the defending Region IX champions Northeastern Junior College (NJC) yesterday in Casper.

Being in the number one seed, Central looked to return to the Region IX Championship when they faced off against NJC. History didn’t repeat when the Lady Rustlers came back and beat them in four sets losing the first one 25-22. Then taking the other three 25-19, 25-21, and 25-15.

Alicja Jaryszek led the team in kills with fourteen kills and Marin Freeland with eleven. Missy Mortensen had nine complete blocks leading the category for the lady rustlers, Lauryn Arnold ended the night with seven blocks. Can’t leave out the liberos; Haruka Sugimoto had seventeen digs in the back row.

Next up for the Lady Rustlers the Region IX Championship game against fourth ranked Western Nebraska at 4 p.m. The Lady Cougars and Lady Rustlers have split the two matches played this season. A win for the Lady Rustlers would make them the Region IX champs and a guaranteed spot in the national tournament.