Lady Rustler win first round of the Region IX tournament against Otero

(Casper, WY) – The fifth ranked Central Wyoming Lady Rustlers volleyball team took an undefeated record to Casper to begin their road to another national tournament appearance and swept Otero Junior College from La Junta, Colorado in the opening round of action.

With the number one seed, Central faced off against Otero in the first round in the night cap. The Lady Rustlers would only need three sets to win and advance to the semi-finals. The first set would be the closet of the three. Central would win 25-19, 25-16, and 25-12.

Next up for the Lady Rustlers is a rematch of the championship from a season ago against Northeastern Junior College at 6 p.m. A win for Central will put them in the championship game tomorrow against the winner of Laramie County against Western Nebraska.

