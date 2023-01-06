Lady Rams by 10 over St. Stephen’s

The Dubois Lady Rams picked up a non-conference, inter-class win over the Class 2-A St. Stephen’s Eagles 50-40 on a cold Thursday evening on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The win was the second of the year for Dubois, while the Eagles remain winless in five contests. Keira Wadge took a close-range shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The game was physical from the start with both teams pressing, St. Stephen’s playing tight defense inside the paint, and setting hard picks on their offense.

Dubois went to the free throw line 34 times after mostly hard fouls by the Lady Eagles. Faylyn Ridgely drove inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Ariana Foster, a freshman, carried Dubois in the opening period with six points, including a 3-pointer. She finished the game with a career-high 16.

Senior Maren Baker had her usually high-scoring game, hitting four 3-point shots, and tallying 27 total points. Maren Baker tried a no-look hook shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

As a team, the Rams were not stellar at the free throw line, hitting just 17 of their 34 attempts.

St. Stephen’s was paced by Faylyn Ridgely with 15 points, but the Lady Eagles were cold from the perimeter, missing all of their attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lady Eagles were also off at the free throw line, hitting just eight of 23 attempts on the game. Camyn Williams shot inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

It’s a tough challenge for St. Stephen’s this Friday when they host the high-scoring Class 1-A Burlington Huskies. Burlington is one of the longest rivals St. Stephen’s has over the last few decades when they played regularly in the Class 1-A Northwest.

Maren Baker drove the baseline – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dubois is off to Meeteetse next weekend for the annual “Little 6” tournament.

St. Stephen’s 8 10 12 10 – 40

Dubois 11 15 11 13 – 50

St. Stephen’s – Georgette Moss 0-2 0, T Moss 2-4 2, Madison Ridgley 3 1-6 7, Camyn Williams 3 0-0 6, GeorgeAnn Moss 3 0-0 6, Kenya Rhodes 1 2-5 4, Faylyn Ridgely 6 3-6 15. Totals 16 8-23 40

Dubois – Keira Wadge 1 0-0 2, Ava Jory 2 1-4 5, Maren Baker 3 (4) 9-16 27, Ariana Foster 3 (1) 7-14 16. Totals 9 (5) 17-34 50