Lady Rams 0-3 in Wrangler Classic

It was a competitive weekend for the Dubois Lady Rams at the Wrangler Classic in Shoshoni. Dubois faced a talented Saratoga team and played well behind 30 points from senior Maren Baker, including an impressive eight 3-pointers. They fell to the Lady Panthers 62-45.

In the next contest they faced newly arrived Riverside from Class 2-A. Riverside has played in Class 2-A since Manderson and Basin consolidated in 1987 and this is their first season in Class 1-A. The Lady Rebels took the game 37-26. Keira Wadge had her shot blocked by 6-4 Saratoga freshman Cassidy Herring – {h/t Randy Tucker}

In the finale, the Rams faced top-ranked, defending Class 2-A state champion Rocky Mountain losing 60-28.

Dubois played all three of their games in the Shoshoni Auxiliary gym.

Dubois 11 11 15 10 – 45

Saratoga 19 16 17 10 – 62

Dubois – Keira Wadge 1 0-0 2, Ava Jory 2 3-4 7, Kenzey Day 1 1-2 3, Maren Baker 3 (8) 30, Arianna Foster 3-5 3. Totals 7 (8) 7-11 45

Saratoga – Madison T 4 (1) 2-2 13, Allie C 1 2-6 4, Rhiwan W 8 1-3 17, Olivia E 4 2-4 10, Whitney B 3 (1) 3-6 12, Cassidy H 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 (1) 13-22 62