Lady Eagles drop three in East-West Classic

Randy Tucker
Faylene Ridgely put back an offensive rebound - {h/t Randy Tucker}

It was a long weekend in the not-so-friendly confines of Fremont County for the St. Stephen’s Lady Eagles dropping three games in the East-West Classic played at Pavillion and Ethete.

Shaydessa Gardner chased down a loose ball – {h/t Randy Tucker}

St. Stephen’s played close in games against Big Piney and Greybull, dropping a 41-36 decision to the Lady Punchers at Pavillion on Friday, after dropping by a 49-39 score to Greybull earlier in the day.

Tahji Moss drove to the basket – {h/t Randy Tucker}

They ran into a buzzsaw in the third-ranked Tongue River Eagles losing 64-16 in their final appearance of the tournament at the big floor in Ethete.

St. Stephen’s had many opportunities to win the contest with Big Piney but repeated, unforced turnovers wasted scoring opportunities on over 50 possessions during the game.

Faylene Ridgely paced the Lady Eagles with 10.

Big Piney        14 10 10 7 – 41

St. Stephen’s 10 11 9 6 – 36

St. Stephen’s – Tahji Moss 2 (3) 2-4, Shaydessa Gardner 2 (1) 0-0 3, Camryn W 1 0-0 2, Destiney S 1 0-0 2, Faylene Ridgely  3 (1) 1-2 10. Totals 9 (5) 3-6 41

Big Piney – Shelby Guest 3 0-1 6, Micah Strong 4 0-2 8, Sharianne Brower 2 (1) 1-4 7, Rayne Wheeler 5 0-3 10, Lizzy Brandt 1 0-0 2, Hannah Runyan 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 (1) 2-12 41

