Lady Cougars improving – pick up first 2-A Win

A vastly improved Wind River Lady Cougar squad still found tough sledding at home in the annual East-West Classic against good Northeast 2-A competition.

In games with Wright, Tongue River, and Big Horn, the Lady Cougars were competitive but couldn’t get over the top in their first two games. That all changed in their final game late Saturday afternoon with a 40-38 win over the Wright Panthers. Allison Tidzump started a post move – {h/t Randy Tucker}

They gave up 49 points to the two Sheridan County squads dropping their opening game 49-35 to Tongue River, then fell 49-38 to the Big Horn Lady Rams.

Advertisement

Defensively Wind River played well, but repeated turnovers while trying to throw the ball through defenders rather than around or over them ended dozens of scoring opportunities throughout the tournament. Amanda Jenkins rose high for a jump shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Offensively, when they did get into their half-court offense the Lady Cougars were effective in distributing the ball. Against third-ranked Tongue River, they had balanced scoring with seven girls tallying points.

Wind River is currently 2-5 on the season with a tough challenge awaiting them Tuesday evening after a short drive to Ethete where they face the talented Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs.

Tongue River 15 17 6 10 – 49

Advertisement

Jonae Spoonhunter split a pair of Tongue River defenders – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wind River 9 9 12 4 – 35

Tongue River – Rivers Robinson 3 0-3 6, Madison Burnett 1 2-35, Tyla Pitman 3 0-0 6, Chaney Reish 5 0-1 10, McKinlee Scammon 0-2 0, Autumn White 1 (1) 0-0 5, Paxten Aksamit (1) 0-1 3, Jeniah Lovingood 1-2 1, Faith Whitehead 6 1-2 13. Totals 19 (2) 5-11 49

Wind River – Large 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 (1) 1-2 6, Frederick 3 0-2 6, J Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4, Spoonhunter 1 2-2 4, Jenkins 1 (2) 1-3 9, Tidzump 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 (3) 6- 11 35

Advertisement