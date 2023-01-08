Lady Cougars edged by Rebels

The visiting Riverside Lady Rebels survived a brutal contest with the Lady Cougars at Pavillion on Friday 36-32. In a game where free throws could have reversed the score, or led to a much larger margin of victory, neither team could find the range from the line. Allison Tidzump came to a jump stop {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Wind River hit just four of a dozen attempts, and Riverside was only marginally better, hitting eight of 23 attempts.

Wind River led early 8-4 in a very slow scoring opening period, that featured more turnovers than points. The Cougars held a 15-12 lead at the intermission.

Amanda Jenkins intercepted a pass – {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Riverside took over the game in the third period, liming Wind River to just three points on an Amanda Jenkins layup and a free throw from Allison Tidzump.

Trailing by two entering the final period, the Cougars kept it close but couldn’t get the lead at the end of the game. Karina Frederick finished a fast break – {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Natalie Walker led Wind River with nine points on three, 3-point shots.

Wind River 8 7 3 13 – 32

Riverside 4 8 9 15 – 36

Wind River – Natalie Walker (3) 0-0 9, Karina Frederick 3 1-4 7, Spoonhunter 2 (1) 0-0 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, Amanda Jenkins 1 2-4 4, Allison Tidzump 1 1-4 3. Totals 8 (4) 4-12 32

Riverside – Paxton 4 6-11 10, Mendenhall 1-4 1, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Vanderploeg 4 0-3 8, Schlattmann 4 1-6 9. Totals 14 8-23 36 –

