Lady Chiefs to 6-1 over improving Lady Cougars

It wasn’t the game everyone expected. Predictions were for a rollover, blowout win by the Lady Chiefs over the visiting Lady Cougars, but that didn’t pan out as the vastly improved Wind River team gave the Wyoming Indian girls everything they wanted in an entertaining 68-50 win by the Lady Chiefs. Taline Tendore defended Karina Frederick on this drive – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Fans enjoyed similar styles on the floor with both teams mixing full-court pressure and half-court traps with more traditional half-court defense. Karina Frederick looked for an open teammate on a Wind River inbound play – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Not many teams press the Lady Chiefs, but Wind River is quick and was able to hamper the vaunted Chiefs running game for most of the game. But as is the case with head coach Aleta Moss and her girls, they couldn’t stop it forever.

Wind River’s Natalie Walker pulled up for a shot over Wyoming Indian defenders Layla C’Bearing and Dionne Ferris – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian has too much depth, and too many skilled players to be forced out of their offense for an entire game. Layla C’Bearing drove from the perimeter – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Leading 35-22 at the half, the Lady Chiefs’ depth showed in the third period. Ten different girls scored for Wyoming Indian in the game, with players scoring off the dribble, from long range as evidenced by four 3-point shots, and in transition. Amanda Jenkins scored inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shye Killsontop had another great scoring game with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Layla C’Bearing tallied a dozen, all from close range, mostly off one-on-one moves that started on the perimeter before she drove inside. Elianna Duran scored 10.

Anatomy of a player control foul – Layla C’Bearing drives in hard and Natalie Walker won’t give up position

For the Cougars, Amanda Jenkins was solid in all aspects of the game, scoring 18 points as well, to share game-high scoring honors. She hit a pair of treys and both of her free throw opportunities.

Jonae Spoonunter had a trey and finished with 13 points.

Wyoming Indian is 6-1 entering the Christmas break and Wind River is 2-4.

Wyoming Indian 19 16 19 14 – 68

Wind River 12 10 15 13 – 50

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume 2 1-2 5, Layla C’Bearing 6 0-0 12, Taline Tendore 1 0-4 2, Deja Felter 2 (1) 0-0 7, Taija Dewey 1 0-0 2, Elianna Duran 4 2-2 10, Dionne Ferris (1) 1-2 4, Shye Killsontop 6 (2) 0-0 18, Michaela Hiwalker 1-2 1, Camillia Brown 2 3-3 7. Totals 24 (4) 8-15 68

Wind River – Natalie Walker (1) 2-4 5, Karina Frederick 2 (1) 2-2 9, Jonae Spoonhunter 4 (1) 3-4 13, Amanda Jenkins 5 (2) 2-2 18, Allison Tidzump 2 0-1 4. Totals 13 (5) 9-15 50