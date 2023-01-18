Lady Chiefs hold top spot; Boys see shake-up in latest basketball polls

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest coaches and media basketball rankings were released by wyopreps.com. Not much movement came from the polls overall, but there was some change with local teams. Four Fremont County teams rank in the top five.

The Lady Chiefs from Wyoming Indian continue to hold their spot at number one this week for class 2A. They also have a larger margin at the top spot compared to last week over defending state champs, Rocky Mountain. The Lady Blue from Shoshoni drop this week out of the top five, after narrowly holding onto the fifth place for most of the season. Shoshoni did still receive some votes this week, but Lingle-Ft. Laramie and Burns jumped the Lady Blue. Dubois earned votes this week for the girls as well, but didn’t make it into the top five.

The boys have movement in their classifications. Riverton, Wind River, and Lander remain ranked. The Wolverines jumped two spots and now sit at number three. The Wolverines were scheduled to play Cheyenne East last Thursday but was postponed till January 28. The Cougars moved up one spot this week, sitting at number four holding on by six points over Greybull. The Tigers moved up to second last week even though they did not play. However this week they moved back down to three after falling to the team in which Lander jumped in the rankings last week in Worland. St. Stephens, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Dubois all earned votes but were out of the top five this week.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

You can stay up to date with scores and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account. The newest rankings have been released from https://t.co/WFRF8FegAl. Fremont County had four teams in this week's rankings! pic.twitter.com/jBh2f88OEH — County 10 Sports (@County10Sports) January 18, 2023