Lady Chiefs Advance

The Lady Chiefs have played in more regional championship games than any other team in Wyoming, and they look to our course for yet another one. Wyoming Indian rolled over Fremont County rival Shoshoni 58-15 in a game that ended with the running clock to open the Class 2-A West Tournament at Riverton at noon on Thursday. Dionne Ferris set to shoot – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni played excellent defense in the opening half but couldn’t find the distance from the floor.

A post move by Morgan Donelson followed by a baseline jump shot from Madi Ramage were the only Shoshoni points in the opening period. The second wasn’t much better with Brenna Metzler scoring.

Morgan Donelson looked to pass – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Chiefs weren’t on top of their offensive game, but their defense kept Shoshoni off the scoreboard. Wyoming pitched a shutout in the third period, holding the Lady Blue scoreless. Shye Killsontop took a 3-point shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian had balance and warmed up from the perimeter in the middle periods hitting five of their eight 3-point shots in the second and third as they rolled to a 42-7 lead. Abby Jennings challenged by Michaela Hiwalker – h/t Randy Tucker

Taya Dixey led the Lady Chiefs with 14, Dionne Ferris had a dozen, including three treys and Deja Felter scored 11. Taya DIxey on a jump shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian faces Rocky Mountain at 6 pm in semi-final action at Wolverine Gym.

Shoshoni plays Big Piney in a loser-out game at 11:30, also at Riverton High School. Max Mills and the Lady Blue – h/t Randy Tucker

WYOMING INDIAN 10 14 18 16 – 58

SHOSHONI 4 3 0 8 – 15

Wyoming Indian – Michaela Hiwalker 0-2 0, Deja Felter 1 (3) 0-0 11, Taya Dixey 5 (1) 1-1 14, Eliana Duran 1 4-7 6, Dionne Ferris 1 (3) 1-2 12, Maggie Smith 3 0-2 6, Shye Killsontop 2 (1) 0-4 7. Totals 13 (8) 8-16 58

Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler 1 0-2 4, Abby Jennings (2) 0-0 6, M Kasper 1 0-0 2, Morgan Donelson 1 1-2 3, Madi Ramage 1 0-0 2. Total s4 (2) 1-4 15