Lady Chiefs 3-0 at East – West

Wyoming Indian rolled to a 3-0 weekend while hosting the East West Classic at Alfred Redman gym on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Chiefs put the running clock on Wright in their opening game Friday night with a 72-32 win. They did it again early Saturday afternoon rolling over Big Horn 80-38. They finished the tournament with a 59-54 win over Tongue River in a battle of second versus third ranked Class 2-A teams.

The Lady chiefs are 6-1 on the season with a final pre-Christmas game on Tuesday when they host Wind River.

Shye Killsontop had a spectacular weekend scoring 18, 23, and 28 in her first three home games of the season for a weekend tally of 69 points.

Layla C’Bearing finished a step-through shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Chiefs started slowly against both Wright and Big Horn but recovered in a big way in both games with high scoring three periods. Against Wright they outran the visitors 23 to 5 in the third period, blowing open the game.

Big Horn shared the same fate with Wyoming Indian pouring in 30 points while limiting the Lady Rams to just eight. Taline Tendore outran the Big Horn defense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Big Horn has just eight girls in the entire program and head coach Aleta Moss’s run-and-gun, pressing style took its toll.

Wyoming Indian 13 16 23 20 – 72

Wright 11 9 5 7 – 32

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume 2 (2) 0-0 10, Layla C’Bearing 2 (1) 0-1 7, Deja Felter 1 0-0 2, Taya Dixey 2 (1) 0-0 7, Elianna Duran 5 3-3 13, Maggie Smith 4 1-5 9, Shye Killsontop 1 (5) 1-2 18, Michaela Hiwalker 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 (9) 7-11 72

Wright – Umiker 2-2 2, Shroschein 4 2-2 10, Cooley 3-4 3, Mesu 2 (1) 2-5 9, Salas 1 0-0 2, Shroschein 2 2-4 4. Totals 9 (1) 11-17 32

Wyoming Indian – 15 24 30 11 – 80

Big Horn 15 5 8 10 – 38

Wyoming Indian – Whiteplume 3 (1) 0-1 9, C’Bearing 2 0-0 4, Taline Tendore 3 (2) 5-8 17, Dixey 2 (2) 0-0 10, Posey 2 0-0 4, Duran 3 1-1 7, Ferris 1 2-2 4, smith 2 0-3 4, Killsontop 4 (3) 2-6 23. Totals 22 (8) 12-21

Big Horn – Butler 1-2 1, Mullihar 4 0-3 8, Zimmer 2-6 2, Delvea 1-4 1, Zent 1 (1) 0-0 5, Braad 2 (2) 2-2 14, Ovarn 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 (3) 9-21 38