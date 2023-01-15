Lady Blue with a weekend split

A planned three-game extravaganza didn’t play out for the Lady Blue of Shoshoni after a “No unnecessary travel” warning was issued for US 20/26 between Shoshoni and Casper on Saturday. Hailey Donelson made a wrap-around pass behind Big Horn’s Chevy Tanner – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Thursday Shoshoni traveled to Tongue River, dropping a 55-35 contest to the host Lady Eagles. Friday, they hosted the Big Horn Lady Rams and came out with a scrappy 49-44 win, and were to finish the weekend in Douglas playing the Burns Broncs but bad weather moved that game to Monday.

Saturday’s game with Big Horn was a mix of physical play in the post combined with poor free throw shooting by both teams.

Sonja Post battled for a loose ball with a Big Horn player – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni hit just five of 19 attempts from the line, and Big Horn only 10 of 24 in a game featuring hard fouls in the paint, and shoving in the forecourt.

Big Horn led by two after the opening period, but Shoshoni kept it close in the second quarter and trailed by just five at the half.

The third period was one of the best of the season for the Lady Blue. They scored 20 points on the quarter, paced by senior Hailey Donelson who scored a dozen of her game-high 24 points in the period. Shoshoni head coach Max Mills worked with his team – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Sway Fike, Abbigail Jennings, Morgan Donelson, and Megan Harris all added baskets as Shoshoni pulled ahead 40-31 entering the final period.

The Lady Blue had the chance to put the game on ice in the final minutes but converted only three of 11 attempts from the line.

Joining Donelson in double figures was Tania St. Clair with 10. The 5-11 post played well defensively and hit four close-range follow shots for her double-digits. Shoshoni senior Hailey Donelson avoided close defense by a Big Horn player – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Thursday Sonja Post paced Shoshoni’s effort in Sheridan County with 11 points.

After playing Burns in Douglas on Monday the Lady Blue make the short trip to Pavillion to play the Lady Cougars on Friday at 5:30 pm, then host Rocky Mountain Saturday at 3.

Shoshoni 5 16 6 8 – 35

Tongue River 9 12 16 18 – 55

Shoshoni – Sonja Post 4 (1) 0-0 11, Sway Fike 1 0-0 2, Morgan Donelson 1 0-0 2, Abbigail Jennings 1 (1) 2-2 7, Hailey Donelson 3 (1) 0-0 9, Tania St. Clair 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 (3) 2-4 35

Totals – 19 (4) 5-11 55

Shoshoni 11 9 20 9 – 49

Big Horn 13 12 6 13 – 44

Shoshoni – Fike 2 0-2 4, M. Donelson 1 0-3 Jennings 2 (1) 0-0 7, H. Donelson 6 (3) 3-10 24, Megan Harris 1 0-0 2, St. Clair 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 (4) 5-19 49

Big Horn – Butler 2 0-0 4, Mullinax 6 5-10 17, Zimmer 3 2-4 8, Smith 2 1-4 5, Broad 1 (2) 2-5 10. Totals 14 (2) 10-24 44