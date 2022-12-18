Lady Blue splits in Wrangler Classic

The Lady Blue of Shoshoni picked up an easy 48-19 win over Hanna Elk Mountain Friday morning after falling to a talented Saratoga Panther squad in the tournament opener late Thursday Afternoon 62-49. Saturday they fell to former Class 2-A Northwest opponent Riverside 45-34. The Rebels dropped to Class 1-A this season. They finished the Wrangler Classic with a 50-36 win over Meeteetse early Saturday evening.

It was a battle in the opener Thursday night with back-and-forth scoring by the Lady Blue and the Lady Panthers, but Saratoga’s propensity to cherry pick, and run an outstanding fast break foretold problems for Shoshoni. Hailey Donelson shot over a Saratoga defender – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Panthers fill the lanes well under the guidance of head coach Heather Bartlett, and when Shoshoni didn’t drop back after missing a shot, Saratoga threw the long pass for easy, uncontested breakaway layups.

Shoshoni trailed just 44-41 late in the third period, but an 11-0 burst by the Panthers was the difference and they pulled away for the win.

Hailey Donelson paced the Shoshoni effort with 21 points, and Sonja Post added 13, including a pair of 3-point shots. Abbigail Jennings broke through the Saratoga press – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Hanna Elk Mountain game was more of a layup drill than a contest after the opening minutes. The night before Burlington led Hanna 24-0 at the half and eventually took a 47-0 lead before the Miners were able to score.

With just about everything going in their favor the only question remaining was when the running clock would begin.

That came late in the final period. Sonja Post set up the offense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Blue picked up a split this weekend against Class 1-A opponents and most likely will drop a bit from their fourth-place rank in Class 2-A. Shoshoni is 5-3 overall entering the Christmas break.

Shoshoni 13 10 18 8 – 49

Saratoga 19 16 17 10 – 62

Shoshoni – Sonja Post 4 (2) 1-1 13, Abbigail Jennings 2 0-0 4, Hailey Donelson 10 1-4 21, Tania St. Clair 3 (1) 0-4 9. Totals 19 (3) 2-9 49

Saratoga – Madison T 3 (1) 2-2 11, Allie C 1 2-6 4, Rhiwan W 8 1-3 17, Olivia E 4 (1) 2-4 13, Whitney B 3 3-6 9, Cassidy H 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 (2) 10-19 62

