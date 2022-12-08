Lady Blue roll over Bison

The Lady Blue of Shoshoni jumped all over the Cheyenne South Sophomores in opening season action at Central Wyoming College as part of the Bill Strannigan Memorial Tournament. Shoshoni held the Bison to just three points in the opening half and won the game via the running clock 51-15.

The Lady Blue schedule for the weekend is a little strange. After playing Thursday afternoon at Rustler Gym they head to Meeteetse on Friday to play the host Longhorns and the Cody junior varsity before returning to a Saturday contest in Riverton. Morgan Donelson blocked a Cheyenne South shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni is filling a spot in the tournament reserved for Sheridan, but the Lady Broncs don’t have a sophomore team this season.

Shoshoni came out firing with senior Sonja Post leading the way in the opening minutes, tallying nine of her 12 points on the game in the first period. Freshman Brenna Metzler was cheered on late in the game – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Lady Blue have good balance this season and had eight girls score in the contest including freshman Brenna Metzler who hit a 3-pointer.

Senior Hailey Donelson ran the show at point guard most of the afternoon and led Shoshoni with 14 points. Sonja Post set the Lady Blue offense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Defensively their 1-3-1 zone stymied the Bison all game, generating multiple turnovers and fast break opportunities when the Cheyenne point guard was stranded in front of the key.

Shoshoni hit five 3-pointers on the game with a pair from Post and one each by Metzler, and sisters Morgan and Hailey Donelson. Max Mills enjoyed a timeout with his team – {h/t Randy Tucker}

SHOSHONI 15 17 11 8 – 51

CHEYENNE SOUTH SOPHOMORES 2 1 7 5 – 15

South – Martinez 2 1-2 5, Morales-Simental 2 (1) 0-0 7, Fisher 1-2 1, Montgomery 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 (1) 2-4 15

Shoshoni – Jerikah Huelle 2 0-0 4, Brenna Metzler (1) 0-0 3, Sonja Post 2 (2) 2-2 12, Sway Fike 2 1-2 5, Morgan Donelson 1 (1) 0-0 5, Hailey Donelson 5 (1) 1-1 14, Elie Walters 1 0-0 2, Tania St. Clair 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 (5) 4-8 51