Kulow takes fifth place in 50 Freestyle at 2022 U.S. Junior Nationals

(Irvine, CA) – Recent Lander Valley High School (LVHS) graduate and swimming phenom Jonny Kulow, took fifth place in the Boys 50 Freestyle category at the 2022 Speedo U.S. Junior Nationals, according to daily event coverage by Michael Hamann at swimswam.com.

Kulow finished with a time of 22.96 in the event, which took place on the final day of the five day competition in Irvine, CA.

Top finishers in the event were Diggory Dillingham (22.50), Will Modglin (22.80), and Ben scholl (22.85).

It’s been a busy year for Kulow, who will be swimming for PAC 12 Arizona State University as a Sun Devil starting this fall.

Congratulations Jonny!