Kulow puts himself in the history books in the 100 freestyle

Editors Note: Kulow swims for Arizona State not the University of Arizona. In addition, the prelim time was 48.89 not 48.49.

(Tempe, AZ) – Former Lander Valley High School swimmer Jonny Kulow continues to shine and represent Wyoming at the Arizona State. Kulow recently set the second fastest time ever for ages 17-18 in the 100 freestyle.

During the Prelims for the Sun Devil Open, Kulow became the fourth fastest 100 freestyle swimmer for his age group, with a time of 48.89.

Advertisement

The finals were even more impressive when Kulow recorded a time of 48.70. That was the second fastest time ever in the age group with the record just 0.01 seconds faster than Kulow’s mark.

With that time, he becomes the fastest American this season for his age group.