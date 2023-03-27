KOVE re-ups as Native Voice One affiliate

(Fremont County, WY) – Native Voice One, the Native American Radio Network produces regularly programming that promotes, educates, advocates and celebrates Indigenous life and values to over 100 radio stations across the continent.

KOVE Lander is proud to announce year two of our partnership with Native Voice One. This partnership includes regular “Native news” updates that appear in each of the KOVE programs. In addition, KOVE continues to air “Native America Calling,” a one-hour long daily show from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MST.

Native America Calling features Indigenous guests from all walks of life. The program encourages listeners to call-in and thought provoking dialogue among both the Native American and non-Native American communities.

KOVE can be heard on 1330 AM or 107.7 FM. You can listen online here!