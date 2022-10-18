‘Know Your Rights’ training to focus on law enforcement, housing, voting, and victim rights

A free “Know Your Rights” training event will take place all day Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Frank B. Wise Business Center in Fort Washakie.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m. with a session on being a “legal observer.”

Legal observers are “visible witnesses” who document “any incidents of police misconduct or violations of constitutional rights,” presenter Antonio Serrano said.

“(They) are committed to defending free speech in a way that is as objective as possible so that their documentation can be used as evidence if police misconduct or obstructions to constitutionally protected free speech are challenged in court,” he explained.

Serrano is an advocacy manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization “dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of civil liberties and civil rights,” according to its website.

Lunch will be provided after Serrano’s presentation, and at 12:30 p.m. Angie Dorsch, the executive director of Equal Justice Wyoming, will talk about the Fair Housing Act and rental housing in border towns.

Then, at 1:45 p.m., Sara Robinson with the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will discuss the rights of victims of sexual assault.

“I have worked in the arena of domestic violence and sexual assault for approximately a half-century,” Robinson said in her bio for the event. “I am very excited and honored to be a team member of an exceptional organization that provides indispensable services, education and support to a critical population – domestic violence and sexual assault victims and survivors – in Wyoming and the Wind River Reservation.”

Serrano will end the workshop with two additional sessions: Know Your Rights with Police at 3 p.m. and Voter Suppression and Know Your Rights at the Polls at 4:15 p.m.

Pre-registration for the event is requested by Thursday, Oct. 20.

For more information contact the Riverton Peace Mission.