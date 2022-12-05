Know your farmers – and your microgreens

Back when, Wyoming cowboys suffered for locally grown fresh greens. Not anymore! Lake View Gardens produces microgreens, lettuces and other vegetables in hydroponic, geothermal greenhouses perched above Ocean Lake near Pavillion. Dirk and Sue Gosnell pay Wyoming winter no mind to grow fresh greens for Wyoming, and its cowboys, all year long.

You, too, can feed your family and friends the freshest veggies around. Look for Lake View Gardens microgreens and fresh produce at:

Fremont Local Market, located at 524 E Main St, Riverton (old Flea Market), carries local meats, dairy, produce, baked goods, and much more. Hours of operation are 10 am – 6 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 am – 5 pm on Wednesday; and 11 am – 6 pm on Saturday. Follow them on Facebook. Stop in to find the flavors of Wyoming!

Eat Wyoming VeggieBox subscription – a grocery bag brimming with seasonal produce. Order online here. Home delivery is available. Free shipping when you pick up your order at a customer pick-up location. For County 10ers, at checkout select from these customer pick-up locations: Fremont Local Market (Riverton), The Kinnear Store (Kinnear), CWC Dubois Cyber Center (Dubois), and CWC Lander Center (Lander). A tray of microgreens in a Lake View Garden’s greenhouse. Dirk Gosnell watches the microgreens grow. Dirk Gosnell holds a tray of microgreens in a Lake View Garden’s greenhouse.

In the summer, look for Dirk and Sue at Fremont County farmers’ markets and, in that season, you can also purchase from the Lake View online store.