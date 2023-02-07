Kindergarten Registration now open for Lander Schools

Kindergarten registration is now open for the 2023-24 school year. Fremont County School District #1 has opened online registration here where you can register your student and upload required documents in one place.

Remember, incoming kindergarteners need to be 5 years old on or before August 1, 2023. If your child’s 5th birthday falls between August 1 but before September 15, 2023, please call 307-332-6690 to set up a kindergarten screen appointment.

If you need assistance or have further questions, please call Gannett Peak Elementary at 307-332-6690.

