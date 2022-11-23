Kimpel recognized as Riverton’s Junior Youth of the Year

(Riverton, WY) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Branch Director Jacque Stoldt recognized Lilian Kimpel as Riverton’s Junior Youth of the Year last night during the Riverton School District Board of Trustees meeting.

“Lilian is really great,” Stoldt said. “This is her second year at the Boys and Girls Club, and she has really excelled at the club. We’re hearing lots of really great things from her teachers at Rendevous last year to teachers that I’ve visited with this year. She really shows as a great example of a good club kid.”

Congratulations, Lilian!

