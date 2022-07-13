Kick off your Weekend with the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally

The 42nd annual Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally begins this weekend on July 15-17th, alongside the Rocky Mountain Rebels car show.

You can expect to find 20 beautifully colored hot air balloons including two special shapes: Off the Wall (which is upside down Humpty Dumpty) and Humpty Dumpty in Riverton during the Balloon Rally. This year, the Balloon Rally is featuring a bigger, more exciting Balloon Glow on Saturday July, 16th starting at 7:00pm!

The Balloon Glow event will feature live music from Barcode 307, a variety of food trucks, beer stand, and fireworks to end the evening. Bring a lawn chair and expect lots of fun for the whole family!

Along with the Balloon Glow, the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally will also feature their usual tethered balloon rides, balloon launch, and Kiwanis pancake breakfast.

View a full schedule of events here.