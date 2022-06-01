Kick off your summer with the Fremont County Spring Fair & Heritage Festival June 3rd-5th

It’s that time of year again.. the annual Fremont County Heritage Festival is back with some epic fun planned June 3rd through the 5th!

On Friday and Saturday, be sure to check out the All New Spring Heritage Craft & Vendor Show at the Fremont County Fairgrounds! Brought to you by The Wind River Visitors Council and Riverton Chamber.

Friday, June 3rd: 5pm-9pm

Saturday, June 4th: 12pm-8pm

Top off your weekend with a day of exciting events starting with a Fiddle Contest @10am in the Heritage Hall, followed by a Dutch Oven Cook Off at 1pm, Cornhole Tournament at 2pm! Register for the Dutch oven cook off and the Cornhole tournament at the beginning of the event.

Be sure to get your cowboy boots on and enjoy an epic night of Bull Riding at 7pm!

Fun for the Whole Family!

For More information contact the Fair Office at 1010 Fairgrounds Drive, In Riverton

Or visit the website to sign up for events and purchase Tickets www.fremontcountyfair.org