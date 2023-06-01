Kick off the summer with some tasty BBQ, a chance to win great prizes, and the Grilled Father’s Day Event!

Porter’s BBQ Battle for 2022 is in full swing! Summer is here and the BBQs have been fired up. We asked you to show us your grill skills and you’ve delivered! Photos have been pouring in! That means this battle is heating up just like the weather.

You’ve got less than 3 weeks left to prove you’re worthy of some great prizes. Who wouldn’t want to win a new grill and other fun prizes? That’s a rhetorical question! Everyone loves to win free stuff. And you have to eat so you might as well grill up some tasty BBQ, and take a picture. That puts you well on your way to winning!

The contest goes through June 20th.

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats .

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

Then get ready for an unforgettable experience on Saturday, June 17th, as Porter’s presents the ultimate Father’s Day extravaganza! This action-packed event promises non-stop entertainment for the entire family.

To kick things off, Porter’s Staff will be firing up the grills, treating everyone to a mouthwatering FREE lunch.

But that’s just the beginning! Brace yourself for the thrilling Porter’s GRILLED Challenge, where three celebrity contestants will battle it out, showcasing their BBQ skills to create the most delectable burger. As the aroma of sizzling patties fills the air, prepare to be amazed!

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Engage in the County 10 Dad Olympics, where dads will compete in a series of hilarious and exhilarating challenges, showcasing their dad superpowers. Click here to enter. First 10 dads to sign up get to compete!

Meanwhile, the kids will have a blast at the Kid Carnival, featuring face painting by Face Painting Pro, a bouncy house, and exciting games.

From 11:30 am to 3 pm, the day will be filled with fun for all! Prizes and swag will be handed out throughout the event so keep your eyes open for a chance to win. And to keep the festive spirit alive, live music will grace the event, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration. Don’t miss out on this epic Father’s Day weekend event at Porter’s – it’s a day that will be etched in your memories forever!

Now get grillin’!